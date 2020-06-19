LETHBRIDGE -- During any normal year, the Galt Historic Railway Park near Stirling would be preparing for its annual Father’s Day barbecue this weekend.

But this year, the park remains closed.

Society secretary Jason Sailer said like many small prairie museums, they are struggling to pay the bills due to the impact of COVID-19.

“It hurts, and there’s a ripple effect as well," he said.

The museum is dedicated to telling and promoting the story of the railway in southern Alberta, focusing on a period from the 1800s to the late 1930s.

It includes the historic Coutts-Sweetgrass International Train Station, which was moved from the Canada-U.S. border to the 35-acre site in 2000, and completely restored.

“Having these old rail cars and the train station, it does take a bit of money to maintain them and make sure they’re weather proof,” said Sailer.

The museum society normally relies on grants, gate admission and bingo revenue to cover the cost of maintenance, utilities and insurance.

This year, they were unable to obtain a summer student funding grant through the Canada Summer Jobs program, and bingos have been shut down because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The society said reopening guidelines around social distancing, screening, cleaning and disinfecting, signage and other regulations make it difficult for a small volunteer based organization to operate.

While volunteers are working as hard as ever to maintain the site and keep the story alive, they are searching for new ways to pay the bills. “It does take a big chunk of change, not having big events,” said Sailer.

“Not having that money come in you have to look at other ways to raise money.”

Now, more than ever, they are relying on donations from people who appreciate and value history and the important role the railway played in settling and building southern Alberta.

The society does provide charitable tax receipts for donations it receives. You can learn more about the park, and ways to donate on the society website or Galt Historic Railway Park Facebook page.

Sailer said the society is considering reopening the park in September, for a 130th birthday celebration for the Coutts-Sweetgrass train station. Depending on what happens with COVID, they are also hoping to hold their annual Victorian Christmas celebration in November.