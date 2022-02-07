Southern Alberta protesters will not leave until all mandates are eliminated

Protesters continue to advocate for freedom and the lifting of all mandates and restrictions in Alberta.

“This has gone too far,” said protester Ron Day, from Calgary.

“The overreach by the government has gone way over the top.”

What started as a border and road blockade has morphed into an encampment along Highway 4, just a few kilometres south of Milk River.

One lane of traffic is flowing both north and southbound towards the Coutts border crossing, where big rigs, tractors and trailers remain parked on the road.

Canadian flags can be seen on almost every vehicle located at the border and protest.

Although the group has dwindled drastically in numbers since the weekend, several hundred people remain either in Coutts or at the protest, blocked by RCMP vehicles on the 501.

SHOWING SUPPORT FOR TRUCKERS

Jen Hinman is from Turner Valley. She says she came down on Monday to show support for the truckers and supporters.

“I just want my boys to see what people are fighting for,” she said.

“I don’t run my life according to the government and I’m not parenting with the government.”

Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce the end of Alberta’s vaccine passport, the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) this week.

Although a step in the right direction for protesters, they say until all restrictions, including vaccine and mask mandates are lifted, they will or go home.

“We’re here, and we’re not leaving,” said Daniel Jacyszyn.

“Even if the mandates get lifted here in Alberta that’s a win for us, but that’s not enough. We’re here with Ottawa, we’re part of Canada, we are all together.”

Kenney said the province plans to lift all public health restrictions by the end of March, in what could be a three staged approach.

“I don’t understand the point of waiting another week, two weeks,” said Hinman.

“Give us our lives back.”

For Brant Hansen, this protest is one of community. He said he lives in nearby MacGrath and has met strangers from across the country.

The group have trailers full of donated food and drinks, with a steady stream of gasoline and diesel for trucks that run low.

He expects the premier’s announcement will only be part of what the group wants.

“We’re not holding our breath,” said Hansen.

“Once we hear an answer, if it’s the 13th, 14th or 15th, whatever that day is, everything is gone in Alberta, we’re not moving until everything is done.”

THANKFUL

Coutts mayor Jim Willett said he is thankful traffic is flowing again and the provincial economy is moving ahead.

“We had a wind turbine go through this morning, with all three blades have made it up the highway,” said Willett.

“That’s big for the economy of the province.”

Willet did caution that a possible announcement from the province on Tuesday could lead protesters to blocking the road again.

“If they have been made promises by certain people, if things don’t move the way they expect them to move they’ll pull the truck back across the road,” he said.

Alberta RCMP said that 31 traffic infractions have been handed out for the illegal protests since January 29 up until February 6.

“Our RCMP members with the assistance of the sheriffs are certainly doing enforcement in regards to traffic here," said Alberta RCMP superintendent Roberta McKale.

In comparison, the Milk River detachment handed out 48 traffic infractions in all of 2021.