CALGARY -- A small provincial park, nestled between the communities of Airdrie and Cochrane will be closed starting next month so crews can conduct renovations.

Big Hills Springs Provincial Park, located on Big Hill Springs Road about 40 minutes northwest of Calgary, is a year-round day use area that consists of a picnic area and a 1.6 km loop trail leading along Bighill Creek.

According to the Alberta Park's website, crews will be upgrading the facilities in the park starting August 2020.

The work will upgrade all parking lots, picnic areas and trails in the area.

However, because of the scale of the work being done and the small size of the park itself, visitors won't be able to return until construction is finished sometime next summer.

"Due to the small size of the park, all visitor facilities (parking, picnic and trails) will be under construction at the same time. In order for the contractor to complete the project efficiently, Parks will close the site to visitors," the website reads.

(Supplied/Bighill Creek Preservation Society)

The closure will also ensure re-vegetated areas will be ready for visitors.

OPPOSITION LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO SAVE OTHER PARKS

While Big Hill Springs will reopen, nearly a dozen more provincial parks in Alberta are still on the chopping block.

The Kenney government had announced the closure of 20 provincial parks and reclassification of more than 160 others to pave the way for private contracts wth municipalities and First Nations groups but the pandemic caused them to back off on the plan.

But that doesn't mean it won't happen, so the Alberta NDP has started a battle to urge the government to completely reconsider the idea.

"Some areas will be fully or partially closed. In some cases, Albertans will be barred entry. In others, the sites will be accessible but there will be zero support from Alberta Parks," said Rachel Notley, opposition leader.

She added Albertans will then need to pay to access those once-public lands through membership fees and day passes.

"At the end of the day, Alberta's parks should not be managed for profit."

More than 52,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the government to reverse its decision.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane)