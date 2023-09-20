Calgary

    • Southern Alberta RCMP arrest suspect on multiple outstanding warrants

    RCMP generic

    Southern Alberta RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man on several outstanding warrants last week and say he resisted officers with a Taser.

    On Sept. 13, RCMP officers located Jayson Bixby, a resident of Shaughessy, and attempted to take him into custody.

    Bixby was wanted on two counts of flight from police, mischief and trespassing in connection with an incident in Pincher Creek.

    When officers encountered him, he was wielding a conducted energy weapon. Officials say he resisted arrest and tried to flee.

    Bixby was arrested a short time later and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a prohibited weapon.

    He remains in custody ahead of his appearance in the Alberta Court of Justice on Sept. 25.

    Calgary Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm

    The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News