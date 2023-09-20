Southern Alberta RCMP arrest suspect on multiple outstanding warrants

Southern Alberta RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man on several outstanding warrants last week and say he resisted officers with a Taser.

On Sept. 13, RCMP officers located Jayson Bixby, a resident of Shaughessy, and attempted to take him into custody.

Bixby was wanted on two counts of flight from police, mischief and trespassing in connection with an incident in Pincher Creek.

When officers encountered him, he was wielding a conducted energy weapon. Officials say he resisted arrest and tried to flee.

Bixby was arrested a short time later and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He remains in custody ahead of his appearance in the Alberta Court of Justice on Sept. 25.