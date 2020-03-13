CALGARY -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve in Alberta and across Canada, one school district has decided to turn off the water fountains inside their schools.

Rocky View Schools, a district that oversees schools in a number of the regions surrounding Calgary, sent a letter home to parents Thursday announcing several new measures to protect the safety of students and staff and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Among the decisions the board made was to turn off all water fountains inside schools or render them inaccessible. RVS says the measure was adopted as a precaution.

"Students should bring a personal water bottle to school," the letter reads. "Please review with your child to not share food, water and personal items with others."

Staff members say they are also continuing to monitor their student absence lines for reasons that children cannot come to school and all students who arrive at the school with flu-like symptoms are being escorted to infirmaries where they can be monitored until they are picked up by a parent.

RVS says it has also cancelled all overnight field trips scheduled outside the province and custodial staff and contract bus drivers at all schools have been instructed to increase the cleaning schedule for high-touch areas inside buildings and on buses.