CALGARY -- RCMP are assisting residents of a southern Alberta community to get out of the path of a large grass fire burning near Highway 2.

Officials say Vulcan RCMP is at the scene helping with the evacuation.

The fire is estimated to be 11 to 16 kilometres in size, but is classified as out-of-control. It is moving steadily eastward.

Police advise drivers to stay clear of Highway 520 east of Claresholm from Barons to Carmangay.

EMERGENCY ALERT ISSUED

An Alberta Emergency Alert has also been called for residents in the M.D. of Willow Creek because of two wildfires burning out of control near Highway 2.

Officials announced the alert at 3:15 p.m., saying there are two wildfires burning between Fort Macleod and Stavely.

The instructions for residents include preparing to leave their homes if necessary.

"Take all necessary precautions. Follow the directions of local authorities. Visibility will be affected. Avoid the area," the alert reads.

High winds have been blowing through southern Alberta since early Sunday and are likely to have contributed to the size of the fire.

#Breaking : ‼️ALERT!! Wildfire in MD of Willow Creek east of Highway 2 near #Stavely. Please be aware of low visibility and follow directions from local authorities. Praying no homes or farm buildings in danger. #southernalberta #abnews pic.twitter.com/w8tFq0X5Ga — John Barlow (@JohnBarlowMP) March 28, 2021

This is a developing story and we will have more details…