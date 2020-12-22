CALGARY -- A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged after an RCMP unit was rammed multiple times in the community of Rosemary, Alta.

A member of the Bassano RCMP detachment responded to the village of roughly 400 people on Sunday afternoon after a 911 call was made where the suspect allegedly threatened to kill police officers.

RCMP located the female suspect in a vehicle. During the exchange between the officer and suspect, the RCMP unit was rammed several times by the suspect vehicle.

The 56-year-old woman, a resident of Rocky View County, was arrested and charged with:

Assaulting a peace officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Uttering threats

Mischief over $5,000

The officer was not injured during the response.

The accused, whose name has not been released, has been released from custody ahead of her scheduled appearance in Brooks provincial court on Jan. 20, 2021.

Rosemary is located approximately approximately 25 kilometres northwest of Brooks city limits, north of the Trans-Canada Highway.