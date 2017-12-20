A snowfall warning that was issued for the city and parts of southern Alberta is over and crews in Calgary and surrounding areas are working to clear streets and sidewalks.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow fell on southern Alberta overnight before it began to taper off on Wednesday morning.

Calgary police say 195 crashes, including two injury collisions, were reported between midnight and 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people were killed in crashes on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman died at the scene of a crash on the QEII Highway near Crossfield at about 3:30 p.m.

About an hour later, emergency crews were called to a serious crash on Stoney Trail near 88th Street S.E. The driver lost control of his SUV and the man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Plows and sanders have been working through the night to keep the roads clear for commuters and the city says about 40 pieces of equipment are out on priority routes.

“What we're asking you to do is give our equipment room. Some of our equipment is fairly big and we are applying an aggregate to the road surface and we don't want that to damage your vehicle, and please just take you time,” said Bill Biensch, City of Calgary Roads Maintenance.

A snow route parking ban has not been called but the city will issue an advisory if it decides parking bans are required.

