Southern Albertans soak in warm temperatures; golf courses open for season
With spring-like temperatures arriving in southern Alberta, recreation providers are taking full advantage of the sunshine.
"It was a very successful opening weekend, minus a little bit of wind and cold in the later afternoons, but we're super happy," said Jae Maegaard, head golf professional at Paradise Canyon Golf Resort.
Paradise Canyon is one of several area courses that officially opened for the season this past weekend.
"If all things continue the same and the weather is good at the start, we see a ton of people coming out early and getting their memberships, getting their rounds in," Maegaard said.
"So, right now, everything looks great."
Maegaard says the tee sheets are fairly full for the days ahead and they're using the sunshine to their advantage.
"Northern Alberta, Calgary, Edmonton and those areas are not open yet, so we've been very fortunate to have the golf course that we do that attracts players from across the province and out of province to come and play," Maegaard said.
Hitting the links isn't the only recreational activity on the rise.
Many in Lethbridge are taking to the pathways for a bike or scooter ride.
"We've been back on the streets for a couple of weeks now and as the weather gets better, we're starting to see an increase in rides and the fleet is starting to grow," said Isaac Ransom, Neuron Mobility Canada’s head of corporate affairs.
Neuron Mobility is back in Lethbridge for the second year in a row.
The orange e-scooters have been around town for the past few weeks and Neuron says if last year was a sign, it anticipates another busy year.
"We expanded the riding area a number of times, increased the fleet. We saw an incredible uptake in terms of kilometres travelled and certainly a significant economic impact, so by all measures, it was a great season for us here in Lethbridge," Ransom said.
Ransom says more scooters will be made available throughout April, with its e-bikes set to return by May.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Weight loss may mean a risk of death for older adults, study shows
A new study shows that weight loss in older adults is associated with early death and life-limiting conditions.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Edmonton
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
Hundreds sit down to dinner at Hope Mission's annual Easter banquet
For nearly a century, the Hope Mission has been helping vulnerable Edmontonians access hot meals and Easter is one of its biggest events of the year.
Vancouver
-
'They're fighters': Squamish couple injured in California hit-and-run crash
Squamish residents Kevin Gulbranson and Dayae Choi were struck in a hit-and-run incident on April 7 while vacationing in San Diego, Calif.
-
Lakefront B.C. lodge built by the 'Timber Kings' on sale for less than $2M
An 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge, built by the company featured on HGTV's Timber Kings, is for sale in B.C.'s Peace Region – and it's not much more expensive than the average home in Vancouver.
-
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologizes for comment about Vancouver fans
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologized to Vancouver fans Monday morning after causing a stir on the weekend, when he seemed to throw some shade at his former city.
Atlantic
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
-
Historic church gets $10-million offer from anonymous donor: 'maybe from heaven'
The largest wooden church in North America faced potential demolition until an anonymous donor turned up with a $10-million offer.
Vancouver Island
-
'Suffering greatly': RCMP investigate after pet horse shot on Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island family is reeling and looking for answers after someone shot their beloved pet horse.
-
Long waits still expected as B.C. introduces free prescription contraception
While B.C. is 10 days into its new free prescription contraception program, a Nanaimo doctor says it may be months until some people can access it.
-
B.C. teacher suspended for pushing student from classroom
A Vancouver Island schoolteacher lost his teaching certificate for one day and was directed to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment after he pushed a Grade 7 student out of his classroom.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead, another seriously injured after crash in Oshawa, Ont.
One person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
Toronto man shocked after $60,000 truck bought from dealership turns out to be stolen
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Family defrauded nearly $12,000 by fake Domino's delivery driver in Brampton
Another woman is speaking out after she says her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino’s pizza.
Montreal
-
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
-
'They were scared for their lives': Montreal mosque vandalized during Ramadan
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
Frustration mounts for Quebecers still without power five days after ice storm
Frustration was mounting on Monday for Quebecers still without power five days after a major ice storm, as the province's hydro utility worked to reconnect the remaining homes and businesses cut off from the grid.
Ottawa
-
Crash in Kingston closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a collision in Kingston. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
The hidden costs of having a vehicle stolen
Auto theft has surged in recent years and while police have made significant gains to stop criminals in their tracks and recover those cars and trucks, there remains frustration for victims, who are not always covered by insurance.
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
Kitchener
-
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
-
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
-
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon rejects request to create street harassment bylaw
Saskatoon councillors rejected a request to create a street harassment bylaw last week, as they look to get a better understanding of hate-motivated incidents in the city.
-
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Watch Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.
-
Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions
As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.
Winnipeg
-
Several drivers impacted by problem with fuel at Selkirk gas station
A quick stop at a Selkirk gas station turned into a headache for several drivers due to a problem with the fuel in one of the station's gas tanks.
-
'It's absolutely destroying cars': Pothole problems plaguing Winnipeg streets
It's pothole season in Winnipeg and drivers are taking notice.
-
Get a first look at the future of the former Bay building in downtown Winnipeg
New photos from the Southern Chiefs Organizations (SCO) reveal what Winnipeggers can expect for the future of the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.
-
'This is a priority': Group advocating for universal access to contraceptives in Sask.
A group of medical students at the University of Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to make contraceptives available for free, under universal health care.
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”