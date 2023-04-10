Southern Albertans soak in warm temperatures; golf courses open for season

With spring-like temperatures arriving in southern Alberta, recreation providers are taking full advantage of the sunshine.

"It was a very successful opening weekend, minus a little bit of wind and cold in the later afternoons, but we're super happy," said Jae Maegaard, head golf professional at Paradise Canyon Golf Resort.

Paradise Canyon is one of several area courses that officially opened for the season this past weekend.

"If all things continue the same and the weather is good at the start, we see a ton of people coming out early and getting their memberships, getting their rounds in," Maegaard said.

"So, right now, everything looks great."

Maegaard says the tee sheets are fairly full for the days ahead and they're using the sunshine to their advantage.

"Northern Alberta, Calgary, Edmonton and those areas are not open yet, so we've been very fortunate to have the golf course that we do that attracts players from across the province and out of province to come and play," Maegaard said.

Hitting the links isn't the only recreational activity on the rise.

Many in Lethbridge are taking to the pathways for a bike or scooter ride.

"We've been back on the streets for a couple of weeks now and as the weather gets better, we're starting to see an increase in rides and the fleet is starting to grow," said Isaac Ransom, Neuron Mobility Canada’s head of corporate affairs.

Neuron Mobility is back in Lethbridge for the second year in a row.

The orange e-scooters have been around town for the past few weeks and Neuron says if last year was a sign, it anticipates another busy year.

"We expanded the riding area a number of times, increased the fleet. We saw an incredible uptake in terms of kilometres travelled and certainly a significant economic impact, so by all measures, it was a great season for us here in Lethbridge," Ransom said.

Ransom says more scooters will be made available throughout April, with its e-bikes set to return by May.