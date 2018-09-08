Members of the West Springs-Cougar Ridge community are outside on Saturday, gathering up the fruits of their labour over the growing season and they say it’s been a successful time for all of them.

Volunteers with the community’s garden committee say the concept of having a place to grow food for the neighbourhood goes back to 2012 but this year is the first time they’ve been able to lay down some real roots.

“Over the last number of years, it’s been kind of a process and we’ve been fortunate to work with some really great people in the city and with the community association and some great sponsors too that have helped us along the way,” said Mary Macleod, a volunteer with the garden committee.

She says that it’s brought out many members of the community to try their hand at gardening, many for the very first time.

“We have education beds too. Some of the beds in the back are where children learn to grow so they have an idea of where their food comes from.”

Jelena Matic and her son Oliver have been working in the garden ever since it was put in this year.

She says the children love the ability to work with plants.

“Every single time when we would come here we would try to just get out of the car and water the garden but they wanted to come out every single time and get their own watering cans and help.”

Matic also says that it was a great benefit to the community as well.

“It seemed like a great place to meet people from the community and at the same time, grow some food for ourselves.”

Oliver says he grew tomatoes and a lot of other produce in his section of the garden. The best part of coming out was watering the plants.

“It’s very fun and I liked when I used the hose.”

Ward 6 councillor Jeff Davison says that initiatives like community gardens show that Calgary possesses a strong sense of community. He hopes that it’s the start of much more for residents throughout the city.

“I think as we develop our city we are always looking for new and innovative gathering spaces. We are looking for programmable greenspaces, places where families can get out and enjoy the neighbourhood together.”

The garden will also be donating a portion of this year’s harvest to the Drop-In Centre and the Inn from the Cold.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)