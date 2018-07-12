A home in the Glamorgan area was gutted in a fire on Thursday morning and fire crews remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Governor Dr. S.W. at about 3:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Crews evacuated people from neighbouring homes as a precaution.

"When we came out here there was flames pouring out of the house so just got evacuated and told to stand way over there,” said neighbour Darla Hellson.

“We do want to salute the vigilance of the neighbours who did notice that something was up. They phoned 911 immediately and they allowed us to come here and do our jobs,” said District Fire Chief Linley Biblo.

Officials say the fire is under control and that no injuries were reported.

“There was significant fire that crews were presented with when they arrived, again, they did a size up, they chose to do an aggressive attack. There was reports that there was no one home and with crews going inside we were quickly able to acknowledge that there was nobody home,“ said Biblo.

The cause of the fire is under investigation