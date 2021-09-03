CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Thursday night armed robbery in the southwest neighbourhood of Woodbine.

Officers responded to the Shoppers Drug Mart in the 2500 block of Woodview Drive S.W. at around 9:30 p.m. following reports the pharmacy had been robbed.

According to officials, a woman armed with a gun entered the store, approached the pharmacist and demanded drugs from the safe.

Staff complied and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of pharmaceuticals. No injuries have been reported in connection with the robbery.

The suspected is described as:

A Black woman;

Believed to be in her early 30s;

Wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt; and,

Wearing grey UGG boots.

Anyone having information regarding the armed robbery is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.