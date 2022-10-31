Southwestern Alberta regions under winter storm advisory

Equipment was out on Highway 93 on Sunday night, clearing snow that had accumulated during a previous storm. Drivers in the Waterton/Pincher Creek area could be in for some snow of their own soon. Equipment was out on Highway 93 on Sunday night, clearing snow that had accumulated during a previous storm. Drivers in the Waterton/Pincher Creek area could be in for some snow of their own soon.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • BREAKING

    BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

    Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

    Laval police at the scene where remains of a one-month-old child were found in the Mile-Iles River, near Laval, Que. (Matt Grillo / CTV News Montreal)

  • TRAFFIC

    TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know

    The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina