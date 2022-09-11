Special air quality statement issued for Calgary

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Sunday for Calgary.

"Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility at times over Alberta," Environment Canada said on its website.

They advised that the poor air quality in the city on Sunday might pose health risks for vulnerable people.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.



"People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.



"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."