Jelly Modern Doughnuts has created a unique confection to help raise funds for two charitable causes.

Proceeds from the ‘Paws for Compassion’ doughnuts will be shared equally between the Calgary Police Foundation and the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

“PADS provided our dogs, Calibri and Hawk, to the Calgary Police Service free of charge,” explained Cst. Steve Hill of the Calgary Police Service. “They support victims of crime and trauma throughout the city whilst they’re giving their evidence to the investigators and testifying in court as well as supporting trauma victims through schools and hospitals and in the wider community.”

The ‘Doughnuts for Heroes’ can be pre-ordered online until Monday, May 27 and delivery of the doughnuts will occur the first week of June.

To order the special doughnuts, or for additional information regarding the campaign, visit Paws for Compassion.