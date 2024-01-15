Special online edition of CTV News Calgary available here

CALGARY
Calgary

Hello, Calgary!

With Monday's CTV News Calgary @ 5 and CTV News Calgary @ 6 pre-empted by NFL football, we've put together a special online edition of our newscast for you, anchored by Ian White and Camilla Di Giuseppe.

This special online edition can be viewed above, as well as from our Top Videos.

Monday's latecast and Tuesday's broadcasts will proceed as per usual.

Thank you for your understanding, and we apologize for the inconvenience.

-CTV News Calgary

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

