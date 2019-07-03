An announcement is expected Wednesday morning on whether more bar owners will be granted the same, or similar, permissions as Cowboys Music Festival for this year’s Calgary Stampede.

On Thursday, Penny Lane Entertainment, which operates Cowboys, won an appeal to the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board, asking to play amplified music after midnight and stay open until 2 a.m. at its Stampede tent on 12th Avenue S.W.

Other bar owners cried foul, saying the move was unfair and that they’d like the city to level the playing field.

Coun. Ward Sutherland agrees and says an announcement expected Wednesday morning should address those concerns.

He expects the city will announce that Knoxville’s Tavern, which also operates a large tent during Stampede, will be granted some special permissions, but what those look like aren’t yet known.

Sutherland says with Stampede just days away, council doesn’t have enough time to properly look over or make bylaw changes for patio operations so the move will act as a trial run for the future.

“These are our local businesses, they need to make extra money to hold them over during slow periods,” he said.

“And every time we start restricting, restricting, restricting we’re strangling our small businesses. They need to do the business, they are employing people.”

Sutherland says he expects council will revisit the issue at a meeting in September and he’d like to see exemptions for bars to stay open later during Stampede’s full 10-day duration.

Area residents have expressed concern with the Cowboys exemptions as well as the possibility of Knoxville being granted similar permissions, citing increased noise and traffic for nearby residents.