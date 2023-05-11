Special statement issued for Calgary amid hot weekend forecast

Calgary is going to be so sunny and warm this weekend that Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city.

The statement warns Calgary will see unseasonably hot, dry conditions.

"The highest temperatures are expected from Sunday through Tuesday," the national weather agency said.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s, while overnight and early morning lows are expected to be in the low teens.

"These daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees C above seasonal values," Environment Canada said.

With the elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase.

The average daytime high for this time of year, according to Environment Canada's website, is about 16 C.