Special weather statement warning of freezing rain issued for Brooks, Vulcan area

A special weather statement for Brooks warns of freezing rain developing Saturday afternoon. (FILE PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) A special weather statement for Brooks warns of freezing rain developing Saturday afternoon. (FILE PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina