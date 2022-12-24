Special weather statement warning of freezing rain issued for Brooks, Vulcan area

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada Saturday warning that a warm front might bring freezing rain to the region Saturday afternoon.

"Freezing rain may impact areas from Red Deer to the Cypress Hills, east toward the Saskatchewan border starting Saturday afternoon," it said. "This freezing rain will change to snow overnight and will then be followed by gusty winds.

"Travel in these regions will likely become difficult as freezing rain will cause untreated surfaces to become slippery. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility into Sunday morning."

Saskatchewan RCMP also issued a release late Friday evening warning of poor visibility on Highway 1 in southwest Saskatchewan.

"Please don't travel unless absolutely necessary," it said. "If you must travel, slow down and drive carefully. Motorists can expect delays."

The special weather statement is in effect for the following areas: