CALGARY -- Stargazers in southern Alberta were treated to quite the sight over the weekend with cameras capturing a meteor as it streaked across the sky.

Dozens of people posted on social media about the flash of light that passed overhead in the early-morning hours Saturday.

Michael Bindman spent more than two hours doing a series of photos of the night sky and managed to capture a streaking flash of light above the Calgary skyline, which he stacked with about 240 other photos to create a unique image.

And Sunshine Village posted a short video to social media showing a flash of light captured on its Delirium Drive camera.

Jennifer Howse, an education specialist at the University of Calgary's Rothney Astrophysical Observatory, said it was a busy weekend above Alberta in terms of meteor activity, which was "probably linked to the tail end of the Lyrid meteor shower."

That usually lasts from the middle to the end of April each year and has been observed for thousands of years.