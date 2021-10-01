Speed, alcohol believed factors in Lethbridge crash that injured motorcycle driver: police

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash this week that injured a man in his 40s.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 13 Avenue and 18 Street N. at around 7 p.m. on Thursday for a collision between a motorcycle and a truck.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 54-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have witnessed it can call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444.