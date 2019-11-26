CALGARY – Authorities say a 66-year-old woman has died after a crash Monday evening near the southern Alberta community of Coalhurst.

Coaldale RCMP was called at about 7:15 p.m. to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at the intersection leading into the town.

Officials say a white Volkswagen Jetta was westbound on the highway when it collided with a red Ford Escape that had stopped at a stop sign on 51st Street.

The driver and lone occupant of the Escape was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Jetta was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Following an investigation, police have ruled out road conditions as a cause but say speed and alcohol are contributing factors.

The name of the victim is not being released.

"Our thoughts are with the affected families and the community of Coalhurst [on] such a tragic event so close to Christmas," police say in release.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

Coaldale RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone who might have seen it or observed the vehicle prior to the incident to contact them at 403-329-5080.