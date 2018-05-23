Calgary police are continuing to investigate a crash in the southeast that killed an elderly woman and sent a woman in her 20s to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Acadia Drive and 97 Avenue S.E. for reports of an incident involving a vehicle and a pair of pedestrians.

When police arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman had been hit by a Dodge Ram truck driven by a 46-year-old man while crossing in the marked crosswalk.

The senior sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene while the other victim was taken to hospital in serious condition, but has since been stabilized.

The driver, who remained at the scene following the crash, was not injured.

Police say that alcohol and drugs have been ruled out in the investigation, but are trying to determine if the driver was speeding at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision, are asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403 567 4000, or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYHPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org