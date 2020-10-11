CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating speed as a likely cause of a serious crash where a vehicle drove into an apartment building.

Officials say police were called to the scene, in the 200 block of Quarry Park Boulevard, at about 10:35 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, the found a sedan completely inside the ground floor of an apartment building.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

An initial investigation indicates the driver lost control and crashed into the building. Police are looking into speed as a potential cause.

The Calgary fire department was also called in to investigate the damage to the building and shore it up where necessary.

The investigation is ongoing.