Speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen stays on track whether on skates or on wheels

Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen is one of the fastest men on ice.

At the 2018 Olympic Winter games in PyeongChang, Bloemen won the gold medal in the men’s 10,000 metres and added a silver medal in the 5,000 metres.

Bloemen says even at a young age, he had a need for speed.

"Growing up, I would always go to the racing games not the shooting games," said the 37 year old.

"I would always be doing more racing games."

Love of auto racing

Bloemen was born in the Netherlands but skates for Canada.

He loves to go fast and says the other sport that allows him to do that is auto racing.

On Wednesday, he sat behind the wheel of a racecar and speed around the track at the Rocky Mountain Motorsports Race Circuit.

"It was such a fun experience," he said.

"It’s also something that I really love to do, and to be able to do the real thing in a real race car on a real track – what a feeling."

Finds some similarities

Bloemen has raced cars back in Europe and even has his own race simulator at home.

He says there are definitely some similarities between the two sports.

"I think the repetitiveness is something that I enjoy," he said.

"Just doing lap and lap and shaving off another tenth and another tenth and getting the technique just right."

"That gradual progression, and that learning cycle is something that I’m really after whether, it’s on the race track, the simulator or on the ice."

Looked good

Steven Tory is the General Manager of Tune 17 garage. He supplied the race car for Bloemen and helped him get around the track in the lead car.

Hunt says the speed skater did well.

"You could see I’m looking in the rear view mirror watching him he was on line very quickly. We made a couple of really small adjustments as the laps counted down, and he made those adjustments almost instantly."

"You can see he’s a racer at heart, and you can see he likes to study, and he’s a detailed guy, so he did really well."

Auto racing in the future

When his speed skating career comes to an end, Bloemen would love to compete on the racetrack.

He just doesn’t know if it would ever happen.

"I would absolutely love that," he said. "But there has to be an opportunity, and that is very difficult thing, I think, in car racing."