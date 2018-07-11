Steer wrestler Tanner Milan encountered an unexpected obstacle during his trip to compete in this year’s Calgary Stampede when his horses were stopped at the border.

“I was getting pretty worried there,’ said the steer wrestler from Cochrane. “Ended up I never did get my horses across the border for Day 1 yesterday.”

An offer to help Milan, who drew into Pool B, with his predicament arrived before he even had a chance to ask for help/

“Tyler Pearson, he was in Pool A and he was leaving to go to some other rodeos and he left his horses here,” said Milan. “I didn’t even have to call him. He called me and said ‘I heard your situation and everything and I’ve got my horses here and just feel free to use them’.”

Milan says rodeo is one big family and no one would hesitate to go of their way to help another competitor.

“It’s just the way the rodeo world works. There’s so many good people,” said Milan. “I was very happy and I appreciate Tyler doing that for me because it damn sure helped me out yesterday.”

With his borrowed horse, Milan recorded a time of 5.1 seconds on Tuesday. The Cochrane cowboy faces an uphill battle to qualify for the finals following a 13.6 second showing on Wednesday.

“I kind of got out of the box a little too early there and that steer was supposed to leave and go a little better but he was a little off the pace today but that’s rodeo.”

With files from CTV’s Glenn Campbell