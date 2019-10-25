

CALGARY -- A lot of spooky things afoot in Calgary this pre-Halloween weekend. Here are some scary and not-so-scary events happening in and around the city.

Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out

The new Body World exhibit explores the anatomical wonders of the animal kingdom through Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out.

Telus Spark from Oct. 25 to March 1. More information and tickets can be found on the Telus Spark website.

Alberta Ballet’s Frankenstein

Dr. Frankenstein’s monster comes to life through movement in this original work by Alberta Ballet artistic director Jean Grand-Maître.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26. More information and tickets can be found on the Alberta Ballet website.

Harvest Pumpkin Hunt

A little fall fun for families that features tractor-pulled hay wagon rides and a hunt for kid-sized pumpkins, followed by some pumpkin-decorating time.

Butterfield Acres from Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 starting at 10 a.m. Tickets and information can be found on the Butterfield Acres website.

Dash of Doom

For the fitter Halloween fiends, comes Calgary’s only Halloween night race. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their families and pets. The event is Organized by Run Calgary in support of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society .

Eau Claire Market Festival Plaza on Oct. 26 starting at 4 p.m. Registration information can be found on the Run Calgary website.

Ghostbusters in Concert: Halloween Spooktacular

The Calgary Philharmonic screens the classic 1984 movie as the orchestra plays the award-winning score live. orchestral sounds this a Halloween event.

Jack Singer Concert Hall on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. Information and tickets can be found on the Calgary Philharmonic website.

Halloween Horror Movie Marathon

The folks at CUFF present 12 hours of scares in a creep-filled all-nighter at the Globe Cinema this weekend. Watch one movie or stay for the whole thing, if you dare.

Globe Cinema on Oct. 24 starting at 7 p.m. Information and tickets can be found on the CUFF website.

Calgary Woman’s Show

For ladies who have had their fill of ghouls and fun-sized candy, the Calgary Woman’s show is offering two days of fashion, arts, health and wellness and food and wine in more than 300 exhibits.

The BMO Centre at Stampede park from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27. Information and tickets can be found on the Calgary Woman’s Show website.

Happy Birthday Libraries!

Two of Calgary’s public libraries are celebrating their birthdays this weekend — the Bowness Library turns 55 and the Louise Riley celebrates 60. Everyone is invited for some family-friendly fun and refreshments.

Celebrations will be held at both locations on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. More information can be found on the Calgary Public Library website.