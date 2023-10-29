Spray Lakes Leisure Centre to reopen Sunday

One week since sewage started leaking into the Bow River, due to a ruptured pipe in Cochrane, the town says Spray Lakes Sawmills Centre is set to fully re-open Sunday.

"We are thrilled to announce the reopening of our Aquatic Centre tomorrow, October 29, at 6 a.m.," it said, on the leisure centre's website. "We are also resuming all drop-in activities and shower access."

The women's pool change room at the leisure centre is temporarily closed due to an emergency plumbing and carpentry repair. It advised using the universal pool change room and said the women's room is expected to reopen Nov.4.

Level 3 restrictions remain in place in Cochrane, meaning no outdoor watering and water pressure may be impacted.

Repairs on the pipe continue, but the reservoir is full again.

Officials in both Cochrane and Calgary, both of which draw water from the Bow River, have said the drinking water remains safe.