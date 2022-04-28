Spring-cleaning chores ahead? The City of Calgary wants to help

Starting this weekend, Calgarians who need to dispose of items that won't fit into their black carts or who don't have black carts for themselves will soon be able to, thanks to a team of helpful volunteers.

On an annual basis, the city partners with community associations to help citizens get rid of their oversized garbage each spring.

While the clean ups are based in specific communities on Saturdays and Sundays, they are open to any Calgarian who needs to drop off unwanted materials.

Accepted items include, but are not limited to, furniture such as desks, chairs, sofas and mattresses, toilets and recalled or broken recreational products.

Trucks will not be able to collect:

Car batteries;

Glass (window panes and glass table tops);

Large household appliances, including those with Freon;

Microwaves;

Liquids such as cooking oils;

Lawnmowers, barbecues and other large metal items;

Railway ties;

Sod or dirt; and

Household hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint and chemicals.

This weekend, community cleanups will be held in Bridgeland, Scarboro, Signal Hill, Fairview, Montgomery and Mount Pleasant.

They will be held each weekend until September, officials said, and you can check when one is coming to your neighbourhood on the city's website.

The city says the initiative collected 1,091,058 kilograms of garbage and organics in 2021.