Some roads and highways in and around the city were a little slick on Friday morning after a blanket of snow fell on southern Alberta overnight.

Snow started falling in Calgary and the surrounding area late Thursday, catching some drivers off guard.

Emergency crews were called to an eight car pileup in the northwest that shut down a stretch of 144th Avenue, from 69th to 85th street, for several hours.

No serious injuries were reported and the roadway was reopened later in the evening.

Police say there were 67 crashes in the city between 4 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday:

50 non-injury

8 hit and runs

9 involved injuries

