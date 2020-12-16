CALGARY -- A Springbank chateau was sold for $5.88 million Monday, making it the most expensive home sold in the province in 2020.

The home, which features almost 17, 000 square feet of living space, a six car garage, a cigar room, elevator, outdoor kitchen and a half size basketball court sits on 2.6 acres just west of Calgary. It was sold by realtor Mark D. Evernden, who sold it via Concierge Auctions.

The unidentified buyer might have ponied up close to $6 million, and may spend even more if they decide to buy the estimated $2.5 million in furnishings, but they still walked away with a nifty buyer's discount.

When the listing was announced in late October 2020, Evernden said the asking price was $9.83 million, and back in 2018, according to priceypads.ca, it was reduced to $15 million after originally being listed for $20 million.