Springbank house under construction is on fire
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 4:54PM MST Last Updated Friday, November 29, 2019 5:18PM MST
CALGARY -- A house that was under construction is on fire in Springbank.
Fire crews from Springbank, Elbow Valley and Redwood Meadows have been fighting it since around 4 p.m.
At least six trucks are on the scene.
No word on whether or not there are any injuries.
This is a developing story...