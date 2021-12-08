Sprinkler leak at southeast apartment building displaces hundreds of residents

An early morning sprinkler leak in the community of Legacy sent hundreds of people into the street.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment building on Legacy Boulevard S.E. at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Crew arrived at about 2:30 a.m. for an alarm bells call," said Calgary Fire Department District Chief Al Kozicki. "On arrival, they found water on all four floors of the apartment building."

More than 200 residents were evacuated from the building.

More than 200 people are displaced after flooding at 81 Legacy Blvd. SE.

4 floors are affected.

Restoration crews are on the scene.



📸: Alex Monna#YYC @CTVCalgary https://t.co/bV1i2I3uPt pic.twitter.com/gRGrxeVnWa — Austin Lee (@AustinLeeCTV) December 8, 2021

Calgary Transit buses were deployed to provide shelter to the displaced. The Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) and the Red Cross are assisting those affected.

According to Kozicki, approximately 100 units sustained damage and the cleanup effort will be substantial.

"They're going to be working on this for quite a while. There's a lot of units to clean up."

Restoration crews on scene tell CTV News that the full extent of the damage won't be known until late Wednesday morning at the earliest.

The cause of the leak has not been confirmed and officials have not provided a potential timeline for reopening the building.