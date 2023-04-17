Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff this weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.

Emergency crews were called to a high-rise condominium in the 0-100 block of Spruce Place S.W. around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday for reports that a woman had been found dead.

Police say as first responders were assessing the situation, a man jumped to his death from an upper-level balcony.

On Monday, police identified the homicide victim as 69-year-old Joanne Suk-Wah Tse and the man who then took his own life as 61-year-old De Lin Tang.

"This event was domestic in nature, however, we believe this was a new relationship and we are still trying to determine the nature of the relationship and the events that led up to this tragic outcome," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a news release.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends who have been impacted."

Police say Tang's identity is being released in the hopes that investigators can learn what led to the horrifically violent incident.

Officers are also hoping to locate Tang's vehicle, a white 2023 Subaru Outback, with Alberta plates CNR 0008.

Anyone with information about the incident, the location of Tang's vehicle or the nature of the relationship between those involved is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.