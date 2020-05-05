CALGARY -- Officials with Spruce Meadows have announced the latest cancellation to its 2020 show jumping season.

The Masters tournament — Spruce Meadows' flagship event — was to take place Sept. 9 to 13 but uncertainty regarding the ongoing pandemic prompted organizers to cancel this year's event.

"This decision is made with heavy hearts and an acute awareness of the significant ripple effects. Our flagship ‘Masters’ Tournament was scheduled to be a "best ever" edition in 2020," stated the cancellation notice posted on the Spruce Meadows website Tuesday morning.

"Highlights were to include the world’s best horses and riders competing at the biggest tournament in show jumping, wonderful shopping, exhibits and entertainment programs. These included the RCMP Musical Ride, Fire Fit, the World Blacksmith Championships, Friday’s Evening of the Horse, military colour and the wonderful voices of the Tenors, just to touch the surface."

The cancellation of the Masters comes weeks after Spruce Meadows announced the cancellation of the National, Continental, Pan American and North American events.

According to organizers, the Spruce Meadows International Show Jumping season contributes nearly $90 million in tourism-related activity to the economy each year and Spruce Meadows employs 560 full-time staff members.

Spruce Meadows plans to mark its 45th anniversary in 2020 by releasing a selection of stories on its social media accounts.