CALGARY -- Spruce Meadows announced Tuesday that it's been given a green light by health authorities to sell a limited number of tickets to the Masters CS10 5 events this coming weekend.

Limited tickets will be available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday's events, to people who are fully vaccinated. Children under 12 will be admitted with a mask. There will be a temperature check at the gate, and masks are required at all indoor locations and while standing in line for concessions.

No pets will be admitted.

Exciting news! Having just completed the ‘National’ tournament, we are announcing today a decision to allow limited attendance for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’, September 10–12. Details here: https://t.co/vMVkQtxbEq#sprucemeadows #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/isbY0HfDcH — Spruce Meadows (@Spruce_Meadows) September 8, 2021

Staff will be masked and there will be no water stations on site, with bottled water available at concession stands.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and either printed or available on your phone's Apple wallet in order to be admitted and scanned.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will be no fireworks at this year's event.