St. Patrick's Island Bridge closed for inspection
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:30AM MDT
A popular pedestrian bridge is closed down until Friday.
The St. Patrick’s Island Bridge is fenced off to allow for an inspection.
It was closed August 17th so a team of experts could thoroughly look it over.
The inspection is part of standard practices for the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation which oversees the bridge and must inspect if every two years.
The pubic is asked to use the 12 street southeast access to the island until the work is finished.