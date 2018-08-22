A four-year old pedestrian bridge will be closed for the next two weeks as crews address a 12 centimetre (4.6 inch) crack at a cross-strut connection.

The crack in the George C. King bridge, commonly known as the St. Patrick’s Island bridge, was detected by a member of the public. The bridge was closed to the public on August 17.

To ensure the safety of the public, the bridge that spans the Bow River and connects Bridgeland and East Village will remain closed through September 5 while crews repair the compromised cross-strut connection. The repair is expected to cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

“We acknowledge that our fast-tracked closure of the bridge has inconvenienced many Calgarians,” said Susan Veres, senior vice-president of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC). “It was, we believe, the most prudent response to an issue observed and reported by a vigilant and caring citizen.”

“CMLC has been doing everything in our power to remedy the matter and reopen the bridge. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that this closure occurred during the quieter summertime and has given us a chance to implement a solution before inner-city traffic volumes return to normal in early September.”

The bridge, which opened in 2014, was last inspected in 2016 during the final certification of the project.