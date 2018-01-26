One person was taken to hospital with stab wounds on Friday morning after a home invasion in the city's southwest.

Police believe the suspects entered a home in the 9600 block of 24 Street S.W. at about 3:00 a.m. and officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds when they arrived.

EMS says the woman was stabbed in the abdomen and she was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition. Her injuries have since been upgraded to non-life threatening.

The homeowners say they called 911 after the woman who rents their basement suite knocked on their door for help. They say there were three suspects and that they were carrying two machetes and a knife.

Police say the attackers may have taken some items from the victim before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether this was a targeted incident and if those involved were known to each other.

More to come…