CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Wednesday night stabbing in the city's southeast that sent one man to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 3900 block of 29th Avenue S.E., in the community of Dover, shortly before 9 p.m.

A severely injured man suffering from multiple stab wounds was located and transported to hospital.

Investigators interviewed several people who had been in the home at the time of the attack but, as of early Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.



