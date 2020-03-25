CALGARY -- A Tuesday night stabbing attack in a southeast neighbourhood sent one man to hospital with life-threatening wounds.

According to police, the attack occurred shortly before 8 p.m. and emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of 62nd Avenue S.E. a short time later.

A gravely injured man, believed to be in his 30s, was transported by ambulance from the scene to hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack. Police taped off an area around a residential complex during the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.