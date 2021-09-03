CALGARY -- Police blocked off a section of a southeast Calgary neighbourhood early Friday morning after a man was stabbed.



EMS responded shortly after 4 a.m. to McKenzie Towne Lane S.E. and transported a man they believe to be in his 30s to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.



Neighbours describe hearing loud bangs and arguing but say were surprised to hear a stabbing took place.



There is no word on any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.