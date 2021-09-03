Stabbing in McKenzie Towne sends 1 to hospital
Published Friday, September 3, 2021 6:13AM MDT Last Updated Friday, September 3, 2021 6:13AM MDT
Police tape on McKenzie Towne Lane S.E. Friday morning during the investigation into a stabbing that sent one man to hospital.
CALGARY --
Police blocked off a section of a southeast Calgary neighbourhood early Friday morning after a man was stabbed.
EMS responded shortly after 4 a.m. to McKenzie Towne Lane S.E. and transported a man they believe to be in his 30s to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.
Neighbours describe hearing loud bangs and arguing but say were surprised to hear a stabbing took place.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.