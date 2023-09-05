Stabbing in southeast community of Copperfield leaves 18-year-old in life-threatening condition

A young man is in hospital fighting for his life in the aftermath of a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.

Police say the victim was stabbed and attacked with bear spray in an athletic park along Copperstone Road S.E. at roughly 7:45 p.m.

EMS says an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital and that his injuries were life-threatening.

According to EMS, the 18-year-old was the only person paramedics transported but others in the area may have been affected by the bear spray.

No suspects are in custody and no suspect descriptions are available at this time but police say they are interviewing witnesses.