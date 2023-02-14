Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
Calgary police say one person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
Officers were called to the Tim Hortons in the 10000 block of Elbow Drive S.W. at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault that happened outside the eatery.
Police say the victim, a man who was approximately 40, appeared to be suffering from a single stab wound.
"It is not known at this time what caused the altercation," police said in a statement.
Officers took one person into custody but at this time, charges haven't been laid.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Warning for Canada Goose jacket owners in Washington, D.C. after string of robberies
Several people in Washington, D.C. have been robbed of their pricey winter coats in recent weeks, in some instances at gunpoint, police say.
Edmonton
-
Crown seeking 15 more years in appeal of Matthew McKnight case
A Crown prosecutor says a former club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women over six years should receive an additional 15 years to his sentence because he planned his attacks.
-
Critics fear dispersing Alberta Fish and Wildlife to weaken environmental management
Critics say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed, weakening fish and wildlife programs that should be working together, putting responsibility for conservation within ministries where that concern may not be central, and creating possibilities for conflicts of interest.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
Vancouver
-
$500 million in provincial, federal funding needed to sustain Metro Vancouver's transit system, mayors say
Metro Vancouver’s mayors are asking for a bailout from the federal government to save the region's struggling transit network.
-
Child poverty report card shows B.C.'s rate dropped by 4.7% in 2020, warns inflation may reverse progress
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked a record low for child poverty rates in British Columbia, new data shows.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Prince George, RCMP say
A woman was found dead at a home in Prince George early Tuesday morning after the RCMP were called to respond to a disturbance, according to authorities.
Atlantic
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Premier Eby and federal ministers discuss bilateral health agreements
Premier David Eby and two federal ministers held talks today focusing on reaching bilateral agreements on health-care issues in British Columbia.
-
NEW
NEW | Hold and secure order at Duncan school lifted after RCMP arrest youth allegedly carrying weapon
Mounties with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say no one was injured after a high school in Duncan, B.C., was placed under a hold and secure protocol on Monday morning.
-
Duncan sees spike in crime in some neighbourhoods, decrease in others
Leaders in Duncan and North Cowichan, B.C., have been reviewing the RCMP's latest report on calls for service in the region.
Toronto
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
-
'A force of nature': Thousands attend funeral for Hazel McCallion
Longtime Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion was remembered at her state funeral Tuesday as a “force of nature,” a woman with boundless energy who bucked the expectations of her time to become one of the longest-serving leaders in Canada and who transformed the city she led in the process.
Montreal
-
'A bad decision that's going to cost lives': Health-care workers protest cutbacks at Lachine Hospital
Medical professionals and patients are protesting the MUHC's decision to cut back on services at Lachine Hospital, with many saying they're worried it's putting lives at risk.
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
Ottawa
-
Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
-
Small group gathers on Parliament Hill to mark Emergencies Act anniversary
A small number of vehicles connected with the 'Freedom Convoy' movement passed through Ottawa Tuesday morning and a handful of demonstrators gathered on Parliament Hill with Canadian and 'Freedom Convoy' flags on the 1-year anniversary of the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
-
Last hopes for Rideau Canal Skateway quickly fading
It looks increasingly likely that for the first time in more than 50 years, there won’t be skating on Ottawa’s world-famous Rideau Canal.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Investors own 77 per cent of new condos in Waterloo region
As the K-W skyline continues to grow, data shows it's investors who are buying up a significant portion of it.
Saskatoon
-
SaskTel plagued by ongoing Saskatoon vandalism spree
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Dad accused of abducting daughter to avoid COVID-19 vaccine granted bail
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man accused of abducting his daughter to stop her from being vaccinated against COVID-19, has been released on bail.
-
Regina Pats players hit the streets to deliver pizzas and raise money for Heart and Stroke Foundation
Following a three year hiatus, the Regina Pat's were back with their annual 'Have a Heart' Night fundraiser.