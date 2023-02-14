Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries

Calgary police say one person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.

Officers were called to the Tim Hortons in the 10000 block of Elbow Drive S.W. at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault that happened outside the eatery.

Police say the victim, a man who was approximately 40, appeared to be suffering from a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

"It is not known at this time what caused the altercation," police said in a statement.

Officers took one person into custody but at this time, charges haven't been laid.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.