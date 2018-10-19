A man in his early 20s has been transported to hospital in serious, life threatening condition following a stabbing attack in a northwest neighbourhood.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm officers responded to the 4000 block of 20 Avenue Northwest, in the community of Montgomery, late Friday afternoon following reports of a stabbing. A victim was located outside a residence and transported by EMS.

EMS officials confirm the man had suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life threatening condition..

Officers were directed to a home in the 4900 block of 20 Ave N.W., the location where the stabbing was believed to have occurred. Police have surrounded the home but have not made any arrests in connection with the stabbing.