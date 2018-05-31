Two people have been transported to hospital by ambulance in stable, non-life threatening condition following a stabbing attack in the city's southwest.

According to CPS officials, the victims, ages and genders not confirmed, were found inside the parkade of Chinook Centre in the 6400 block of Macleod Trail Southwest. Emergency crews were called to the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m.

One person was taken into police custody shortly after 9:00 p.m.

More details to follow