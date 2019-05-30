

Vasco Maria, CTV News Calgary





Police are reminding the public of the danger of confronting thieves following an attempted laptop theft in High River.

Police say a man entered through an exit door of a Shoppers Drug Mart just before 12:30 p.m. May 10, snatched a number of small laptops, then ran.

At some point, staff confronted the thief and retrieved the stolen laptops.

He managed to escape and was last seen speeding away in a dark-coloured SUV with Alberta rental licence plates.

While employees recovered the stolen goods, police say it’s dangerous for civilians to confront suspects.

“An employee shouldn’t confront any individuals for their own personal safety and should just call the police or 911,” said Southern Alberta RCMP spokesman Const. Mike Hibbs. “You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into. You don’t know if the individual has a weapon or if they’re capable of hurting you in any way.”

The man is described as white, around 25 years old and was seen wearing a black hat and a black Adidas hoodie.

High River RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.