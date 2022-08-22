Staff, firefighter suffer minor injuries in North Lethbridge industrial fire

Fire crews battled a blaze in an industrial area in North Lethbridge Sunday night that left three people, including a firefighter, injured.

The fire broke out at around 8 p.m. at a commercial plant in the 2400 block of 2A Avenue North and crews were deployed from four fire stations.

Flames and smoke were emanating from one of the stacks on the property when firefighters arrived and it took several hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

City of Lethbridge officials confirm two plant workers were assessed by EMS but their injuries did not require transport to hospital. One firefighter was injured during the response but he was able to continue working his shift.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An estimate of the extent of the damage to the plant awaits a full inspection of the machinery.