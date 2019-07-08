A newly published guide is aiming to make it easier for entry level job seekers to find housing in the Bow Valley.

Produced by the Job Resource Centre, the 2019 Staff Housing Guide includes more than 5,500 staff beds in the Bow Valley, including bedroom types, amenities, average ages and location.

The number of beds are also broken down by community, including:

Banff: 2,930 beds

Canmore: 453 beds

Lake Louise: 1,661 beds

Kananaskis: 540 beds

Now in its fourth edition, the guide is offered in both English and French and both online and in print.

“This Guide also gives employers a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining quality staff in a dynamic labour market,” said Michel Dufresne, director of the Job Resource Centre.

According to the guide, the average cost of staff housing in the Bow Valley is $438 per month, or $14.40 per day for a single person, which is about half the market rate for rentals in Banff and Canmore.