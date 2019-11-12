LETHBRIDGE – Members of the Lethbridge Police Service are investigating an early-Monday morning robbery at the Flamingo Bar where a suspect with a knife confronted a staff member.

According to LPS officials, a man with a knife entered the establishment in the 1700 block of 23rd Street N. shortly after midnight and demanded money from an employee. The male staff member refused to hand over any cash and the knife-wielding suspect proceeded to chase the worker.

The bar employee agreed to open the till and the suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the confrontation.

The suspect is described as:

Aboriginal

Believed to be in his early 30s

Approximately 178 cm (5'10") tall

Having an average build

Having blemished or dry skin

Having a raspy voice

The suspect was dressed in black and concealed his face with a black handkerchief and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the LPS at (403) 328-444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.